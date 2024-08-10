Acala Token Hits Market Capitalization of $57.73 Million (ACA)

Acala Token (ACA) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. During the last seven days, Acala Token has traded up 2% against the US dollar. Acala Token has a market capitalization of $57.73 million and approximately $2.69 million worth of Acala Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Acala Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0565 or 0.00000093 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00010993 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.84 or 0.96502382 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00008034 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007503 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00011878 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Acala Token Profile

Acala Token (ACA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2020. Acala Token’s total supply is 1,098,199,159 coins and its circulating supply is 1,021,249,996 coins. The official website for Acala Token is acala.network. Acala Token’s official message board is medium.com/acalanetwork. The Reddit community for Acala Token is https://reddit.com/r/acalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Acala Token’s official Twitter account is @acalanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Acala Token

