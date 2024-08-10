Accel Wealth Management Acquires 1,373 Shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,373 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 128.1% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust by 168.8% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 4,364 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Peakstone Realty Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th.

Shares of PKST traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.00. The stock had a trading volume of 104,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,084. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average of $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 7.90 and a current ratio of 7.90. The firm has a market cap of $435.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.62. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $9.89 and a 12 month high of $22.69.

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

