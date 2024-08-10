Accel Wealth Management Buys 1,090 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,408,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $871,341,000 after buying an additional 2,153,295 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,754,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $404,055,000 after purchasing an additional 85,736 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 28.7% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,705,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,059,000 after purchasing an additional 825,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 3,465,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,795,000 after buying an additional 378,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of ONEOK stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $85.00. 2,569,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,779,478. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.45. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.58 and a 52-week high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Tudor Pickering raised shares of ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

ONEOK Profile

(Free Report)

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

