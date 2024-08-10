Accel Wealth Management Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Accel Wealth Management cut its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $201,931,000. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,280,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,555,000 after acquiring an additional 648,150 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 506,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,392,000 after acquiring an additional 9,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Viewpoint Investment Partners Corp now owns 464,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,838,000 after acquiring an additional 111,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $108.20. 804,909 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,958. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.74 and a 12 month high of $109.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

