Accel Wealth Management Has $349,000 Stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 777 shares during the quarter. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LNT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Alliant Energy by 68.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after buying an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after acquiring an additional 984,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after acquiring an additional 654,460 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.88.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of Alliant Energy stock traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $56.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,243,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,434. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.15 and a 1-year high of $58.69.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Alliant Energy’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.