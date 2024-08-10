Accel Wealth Management Raises Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,664 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XSLV. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 27,357.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,770 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:XSLV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.52. The company had a trading volume of 22,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,844. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $37.69 and a 1-year high of $48.85. The firm has a market cap of $350.01 million, a PE ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.79.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

