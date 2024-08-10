Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 44,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 75,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:CGGR traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.00. 867,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,220,187. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.99 and a beta of 1.22. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $34.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

