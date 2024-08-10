Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,000 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 65,586 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,596 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,903 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Price Performance

KRP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.96. The company had a trading volume of 545,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 362,885. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $14.26 and a 12-month high of $17.11. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 8.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.02.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Cuts Dividend

Kimbell Royalty Partners ( NYSE:KRP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $76.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.19 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a return on equity of 4.91% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s payout ratio is currently 280.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KRP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in a research note on Friday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

