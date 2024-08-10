Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.04, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.03% and a negative net margin of 248.28%.

Aclaris Therapeutics Trading Down 0.9 %

ACRS stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 431,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,203,696. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $8.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21. The company has a market cap of $82.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.27.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aclaris Therapeutics

In other news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 107,434 shares of Aclaris Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.14 per share, with a total value of $122,474.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,095,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,928,952.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,609,123 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,646. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ACRS has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aclaris Therapeutics

About Aclaris Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.