Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Downgraded by B. Riley

B. Riley cut shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $16.00.

ATNM has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Get Actinium Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ATNM stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 890,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 0.20. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02. Equities research analysts predict that Actinium Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 19,035 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 319.2% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 82,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Actinium Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.