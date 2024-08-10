Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Price Target Increased to $141.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $141.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s previous close.

ADUS has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. Barclays cut Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.57.

Shares of Addus HomeCare stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $124.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,526. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.77. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $78.35 and a one year high of $126.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The company had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 14,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

