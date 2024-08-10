Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ADBE. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Adobe from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $570.00 to $580.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a buy rating and set a $640.00 price objective (down previously from $680.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $601.38.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded up $6.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $536.30. 1,272,635 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,346,469. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $528.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $526.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Adobe has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 14.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.00, for a total transaction of $258,297.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,556,346. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.60, for a total value of $85,254.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,186.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,523 shares of company stock worth $14,994,277 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,648,975 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,511,473,000 after purchasing an additional 382,803 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Adobe by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,644,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,857,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,277,785,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,560,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,720,548,000 after acquiring an additional 16,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Adobe by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,602,297 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,552,530,000 after acquiring an additional 66,180 shares during the period. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

