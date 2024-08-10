AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $102.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AerCap in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of AerCap in a report on Monday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised their price target on AerCap from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AerCap from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on AerCap from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AerCap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,951,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,412,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in AerCap during the 4th quarter worth $133,330,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,090,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of AerCap by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,425,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,271,000 after buying an additional 1,168,628 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

AerCap stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.71. 1,598,484 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,597,856. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.26. AerCap has a 1 year low of $57.30 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.83.

AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.60. AerCap had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 42.02%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AerCap will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.51%.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

