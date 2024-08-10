Aerodrome Finance Self Reported Market Cap Tops $112.10 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Aerodrome Finance token can currently be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00001146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market cap of $112.10 million and $8.01 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Aerodrome Finance alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,203,234,470 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Buying and Selling Aerodrome Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,203,234,470.243409 with 572,381,674.3808055 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 0.69216315 USD and is down -3.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 141 active market(s) with $11,500,931.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aerodrome Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aerodrome Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aerodrome Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Aerodrome Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aerodrome Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.