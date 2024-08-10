Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.19), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $23.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.00) earnings per share.

Agenus stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.09. The company had a trading volume of 265,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,298. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.34 and its 200-day moving average is $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.33. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $4.78 and a fifty-two week high of $32.00.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair cut Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

