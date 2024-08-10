Aion (AION) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $514.74

Aion (AION) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a market cap of $942,801.30 and $514.74 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aion has traded 21% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00068165 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00016555 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00008347 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000116 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aion

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

