Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at $252,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares during the period. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 7,741 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

Air Products and Chemicals stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $278.23. 1,228,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,745,852. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $267.31 and a 200 day moving average of $250.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $296.53.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

