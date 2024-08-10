Airbnb’s (ABNB) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

ABNB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Airbnb from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler Companies upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.4 %

ABNB traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.08. 4,764,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,601,965. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $144.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $110.38 and a fifty-two week high of $170.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,919,004. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 80,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total value of $11,928,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 207,574 shares in the company, valued at $30,951,359.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $87,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 211,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,919,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Airbnb by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Featured Stories

