Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $979.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.67 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock traded up $9.94 during trading on Friday, reaching $101.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,536,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,703,274. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.04. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.67. Akamai Technologies has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $129.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Akamai Technologies news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 22,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,342,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,114,114.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director William Raymond Wagner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.54, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,107.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.68 per share, with a total value of $2,038,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,342,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,114,114.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $826,460. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Akamai Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 9th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 13.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $138.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

About Akamai Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.