Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 6.7 %

AKBA stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,360,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,685,338. The firm has a market cap of $232.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 0.77. Akebia Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.37.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent patients.

