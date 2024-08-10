Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Price Target Lowered to $7.00 at Craig Hallum

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Craig Hallum from $7.50 to $7.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Akoya Biosciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $2.20. The company had a trading volume of 231,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.34. Akoya Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.70.

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $23.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Akoya Biosciences will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AKYA. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akoya Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Akoya Biosciences by 176.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 115,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 73,737 shares in the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Akoya Biosciences by 546.2% during the 4th quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 245,728 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Akoya Biosciences by 291.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 7,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akoya Biosciences by 10,169.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.42% of the company’s stock.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

