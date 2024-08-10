Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.02. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.72 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.15 EPS.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.60.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 0.3 %

ALK traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $34.68. 1,753,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,200,704. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.88. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $30.75 and a twelve month high of $47.06.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.90% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.