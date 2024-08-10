Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) PT Lowered to $85.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from $135.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Albemarle’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.10 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Albemarle from $122.00 to $95.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Albemarle from $151.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Albemarle from $128.00 to $111.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $128.11.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Albemarle

Albemarle Price Performance

Shares of ALB traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,165,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,660. Albemarle has a 52 week low of $79.00 and a 52 week high of $203.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.16. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Albemarle had a positive return on equity of 6.38% and a negative net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Albemarle

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

About Albemarle

(Get Free Report)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.