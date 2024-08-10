Alliance Global Partners Cuts Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Price Target to $7.50

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ DTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 33,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.92.
Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.
