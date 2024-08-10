Alliance Global Partners Cuts Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI) Price Target to $7.50

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners from $8.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Drilling Tools International Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ DTI traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.21. 33,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,396. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.55. Drilling Tools International has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $125.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of -0.92.

Drilling Tools International (NASDAQ:DTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Drilling Tools International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The company had revenue of $36.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Drilling Tools International will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Drilling Tools International

About Drilling Tools International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Solidarity Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Solidarity Wealth LLC now owns 277,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 198,020 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drilling Tools International by 30.8% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Fifth Lane Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Drilling Tools International by 12.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Lane Capital LP now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Drilling Tools International in the second quarter worth approximately $99,000. Institutional investors own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Drilling Tools International Corporation provides oilfield equipment and services to oil and natural gas sectors in North America, Europe, and the Middle East. It offers downhole tool rentals, machining, and inspection services to support the global drilling and wellbore construction industry. The company also provides products are bottom hole assembly components, such as stabilizers, subs, non-magnetic and steel drill collars, hole openers, and roller reamers, as well as drill pipe and drill pipe accessories; ancillary equipment and handling tools to support its rental platform, including float valves, ring gauges, tool baskets, lift bail, lift subs, mud magnets, elevators, bracket and bail assemblies, slips, tongs, stabbing guides and safety clamps; and blowout preventers, and pressure control accessory equipment.

