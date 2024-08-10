Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.11 EPS

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.11), Zacks reports. Allient had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company had revenue of $136.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Allient Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNT traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.60. 211,580 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 3.56. Allient has a 12-month low of $19.03 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $345.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.64.

Allient Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Allient’s payout ratio is currently 7.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALNT shares. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Allient from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Allient Company Profile

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

