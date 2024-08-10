Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.08

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08, with a volume of 4947 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Almaden Minerals Stock Down 7.1 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 23.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.10.

Almaden Minerals (TSE:AMM – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:AAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interests in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

