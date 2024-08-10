Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AOSL stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.21. 227,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,749. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $47.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AOSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

