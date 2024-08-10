Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $161.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.03 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of AOSL traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.21. 227,796 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,749. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $28.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -106.50 and a beta of 2.39. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $19.38 and a 1-year high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications in Hong Kong, China, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. It offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors for use in smart phone chargers, battery packs, notebooks, desktop and servers, data centers, base stations, graphics card, game boxes, TVs, AC adapters, power supplies, motor control, power tools, E-vehicles, white goods and industrial motor drives, UPS systems, solar inverters, and industrial welding.

