Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $472,448.39

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can now be bought for $0.0551 or 0.00000090 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Alpha Finance Lab has a total market cap of $55.12 million and $472,448.39 worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001486 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Alpha Finance Lab

Alpha Finance Lab is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Alpha Finance Lab is stellaxyz.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. The official message board for Alpha Finance Lab is blog.alphafinance.io.

Alpha Finance Lab Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Finance Lab should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

