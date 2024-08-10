Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Announces Earnings Results

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 46.96% and a negative net margin of 22,645.37%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS.

NASDAQ ALT traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,545,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,437,680. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.07. The firm has a market cap of $437.47 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.13. Altimmune has a 52 week low of $2.09 and a 52 week high of $14.84.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALT shares. Guggenheim downgraded Altimmune from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Altimmune from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.80.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

