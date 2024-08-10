Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Webster Bank N. A.

Webster Bank N. A. lowered its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MO traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,449,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,693,454. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $51.40. The stock has a market cap of $86.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.33.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

