Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Trading 0.8% Higher

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) was up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.43. Approximately 1,731,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 10,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.90.

Altria Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $86.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.30.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 42.25% and a negative return on equity of 232.55%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 82.01%.

Institutional Trading of Altria Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT grew its stake in Altria Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,027,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,960,000 after purchasing an additional 16,541 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 57,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 11,111 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 33,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

