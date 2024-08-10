Altus Group (TSE:AIF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $50.17

Altus Group Limited (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$50.17 and traded as high as C$55.72. Altus Group shares last traded at C$54.90, with a volume of 84,888 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on AIF. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Altus Group from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$59.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their target price on Altus Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Altus Group from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Altus Group from C$63.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altus Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$56.33.

Altus Group Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of C$2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$51.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.22.

Altus Group (TSE:AIF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C$0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.23. Altus Group had a return on equity of 2.06% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of C$206.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altus Group Limited will post 1.9806823 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altus Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Altus Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 222.22%.

About Altus Group

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE). The company operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, market data, and consulting services; CRE asset and fund management services; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

Further Reading

