ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.01, Zacks reports.

ALXO traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,577,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average of $11.46. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $17.83. The stock has a market cap of $135.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.06.

In other ALX Oncology news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total transaction of $158,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 593,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,688,231.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sophia Randolph sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $191,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 330,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,763.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,469 shares of company stock valued at $554,946. 33.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALXO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lifesci Capital downgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.83.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

