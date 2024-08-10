AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCXGet Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.14), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $625.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.41 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. AMC Networks updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Shares of AMCX stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.74. 884,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,823. The company has a market capitalization of $424.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $8.84 and a 12-month high of $20.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.90.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,238.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Sherin III sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $46,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,948 shares in the company, valued at $77,238.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick O’connell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $80,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,473.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,348 shares of company stock valued at $888,957. Corporate insiders own 25.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.33.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

