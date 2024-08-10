AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

AMCON Distributing Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of DIT traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $151.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144 shares, compared to its average volume of 323. The company has a market capitalization of $95.75 million, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.15. AMCON Distributing has a fifty-two week low of $119.34 and a fifty-two week high of $230.00.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $717.85 million for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 0.23%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd. AMCON Distributing’s payout ratio is currently 5.08%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC increased its stake in AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. CM Management LLC owned 1.30% of AMCON Distributing worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.14% of the company’s stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

