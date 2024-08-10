American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Axle & Manufacturing updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Performance

AXL stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,058,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,575,273. The firm has a market cap of $765.27 million, a PE ratio of -93.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.69. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12 month low of $6.06 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXL shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

American Axle & Manufacturing Company Profile

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through two segments, Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

