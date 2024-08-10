American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $230.70 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $230.70.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Express from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American Express from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on American Express in a report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of American Express from $247.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

NYSE:AXP opened at $237.83 on Monday. American Express has a one year low of $140.91 and a one year high of $256.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that American Express will post 13.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 62.5% in the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

