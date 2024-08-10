American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

APEI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barrington Research increased their price objective on American Public Education from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. B. Riley raised their target price on American Public Education from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get American Public Education alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on APEI

American Public Education Price Performance

Shares of APEI traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The stock had a trading volume of 383,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,780. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $4.05 and a 12 month high of $21.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.93.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.13. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 5.97% and a negative net margin of 6.78%. The company had revenue of $154.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.34 million. Research analysts expect that American Public Education will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at American Public Education

In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Public Education news, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 6,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $113,104.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,751 shares in the company, valued at $654,979.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig S. Macgibbon sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $27,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,807.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Public Education

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in American Public Education during the first quarter worth about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

About American Public Education

(Get Free Report)

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Public Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Public Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.