Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $330.00

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Bank of America from $325.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Amgen from $332.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus increased their price target on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Amgen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.89.

Get Amgen alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMGN

Amgen Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $2.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $322.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,529. The company has a market cap of $172.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. Amgen has a one year low of $248.38 and a one year high of $346.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $318.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 156.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 128.57%.

Institutional Trading of Amgen

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 547.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 137.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $676,984,000 after buying an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after buying an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.