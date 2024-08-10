Analysts Issue Forecasts for agilon health, inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:AGL)

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of agilon health in a report released on Tuesday, August 6th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for agilon health’s current full-year earnings is ($0.34) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for agilon health’s Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative return on equity of 26.15% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. agilon health’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AGL. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on agilon health from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.57.

AGL traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.52. 5,045,390 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,138,099. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.99. agilon health has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.60.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in agilon health by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 381,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after buying an additional 12,063 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 72.6% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 20,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in shares of agilon health in the second quarter valued at about $281,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 2.5% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of agilon health by 24.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 433,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 84,573 shares during the period.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

