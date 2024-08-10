Analysts Set Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target at $342.54

Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $358.08.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AXON. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 993 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.72, for a total value of $279,747.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 478 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.04, for a total value of $136,727.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,377.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXON traded down $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $365.00. The company had a trading volume of 997,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,072. The company has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a PE ratio of 106.73, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Axon Enterprise has a one year low of $189.12 and a one year high of $371.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $300.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $296.24.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 16.06%. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

