Analysts Set NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Target Price at C$6.46

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWH.UN. National Bankshares raised their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$5.00 to C$5.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

TSE:NWH.UN opened at C$5.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.43, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$4.80. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has a 1-year low of C$3.89 and a 1-year high of C$7.21. The firm has a market cap of C$1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

