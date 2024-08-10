Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of WPP by 46.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 3,350,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,708 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in WPP by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,155,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,974,000 after buying an additional 332,914 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its stake in WPP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 567,653 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,003,000 after purchasing an additional 183,955 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of WPP by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 321,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,759,000 after buying an additional 63,363 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WPP by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,115,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $43.23 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

