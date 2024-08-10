Analysts Set WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Price Target at $46.00

Shares of WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.00.
A number of research firms have issued reports on WPP. StockNews.com upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised shares of WPP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WPP
Institutional Trading of WPP
WPP Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $43.23 on Monday. WPP has a 1 year low of $41.13 and a 1 year high of $54.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.27.
WPP Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.954 dividend. This is a boost from WPP’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. This represents a yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th.
WPP Company Profile
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WPP
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.