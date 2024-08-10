Andrew Peller (TSE:ADW.A) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.98

Andrew Peller Ltd (TSE:ADW.A – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.98 and traded as high as C$4.17. Andrew Peller shares last traded at C$4.11, with a volume of 19,890 shares trading hands.

Separately, Acumen Capital dropped their price target on shares of Andrew Peller from C$11.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 20th.

The stock has a market cap of C$143.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.99 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 3.92.

Andrew Peller Limited engages in the production, bottling, and marketing of wines and craft beverage alcohol products in Canada. The company offers products under Peller Estates, Trius, Thirty Bench, Wayne Gretzky, Sandhill, Red Rooster, Black Hills Estate Winery, Tinhorn Creek Vineyards, Gray Monk Estate Winery, Raven Conspiracy, and Conviction brands; Peller Family Vineyards, Copper Moon, Black Cellar, and XOXO brands; and Hochtaler, Domaine D'Or, Schloss Laderheim, Royal, and Sommet brands.

