AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

AU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HSBC lowered shares of AngloGold Ashanti from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AngloGold Ashanti from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on AngloGold Ashanti from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

Shares of AU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $29.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,524,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,420. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.12.

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The mining company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AngloGold Ashanti will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barings LLC boosted its position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 395.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 1,101,183 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,818,000 after acquiring an additional 878,717 shares in the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL now owns 14,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,279 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AngloGold Ashanti in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,428,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of AngloGold Ashanti by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 119,454 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,002,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.09% of the company’s stock.

AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.

