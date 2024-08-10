Annex Advisory Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 1.4% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Benin Management CORP boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the first quarter. Benin Management CORP now owns 794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.3% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% during the first quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,881 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $505.00 to $480.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Mastercard from $480.00 to $478.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.55.

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $456.78. 1,760,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,757. The business has a 50 day moving average of $446.98 and a 200 day moving average of $457.25. The company has a market capitalization of $424.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.09. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,688,903,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,423,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 141,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.45, for a total value of $64,500,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,505,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,688,903,144.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,035,067 shares of company stock valued at $917,231,686. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

