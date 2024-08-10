Annex Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.24% of Mama’s Creations as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Mama’s Creations during the 4th quarter valued at $19,069,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,400,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $5,688,000. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter worth $4,664,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Mama’s Creations by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 790,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 513,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Mama’s Creations from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target (up previously from $6.50) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.38.

NASDAQ:MAMA traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.49. 120,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 359,005. Mama’s Creations, Inc. has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $279.10 million, a PE ratio of 49.93 and a beta of 1.09.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.10 million. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 31.02% and a net margin of 5.19%. Equities analysts predict that Mama’s Creations, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Mama's Creations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets prepared refrigerated foods primarily in the United States. The company offers beef and turkey meatballs, meat loaf, chicken, sausage-related products, and pasta entrees; and hot bars, salad bars, prepared foods, sandwich, and cold deli and foods-to-go sections.

