Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,289 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,108,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Orca Investment Management LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 29,133 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,594,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BA. Argus lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $252.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.18.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $167.91. The stock had a trading volume of 3,635,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,144,988. The firm has a market cap of $103.08 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.71. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $159.70 and a twelve month high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The company had revenue of $16.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

