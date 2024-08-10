Annex Advisory Services LLC Has $259,000 Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 7.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Security National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $238.82 per share, with a total value of $185,085.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,018,062.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:ITW traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.21. 652,590 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,168,759. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $217.50 and a one year high of $271.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.46.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 99.74% and a net margin of 19.15%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $268.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $283.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Argus upgraded Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.75.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.